Prison Officials Say Aaron Hernandez Wasn’t Suicidal

Thursday (May 4), the Massachusetts Department of Correction released a report that included interviews from Aaron Hernandez’s fellow inmates who claim that he was not suicidal prior to his death on April 19, 2017.

Quotes in the report from prison officials and fellow inmates claim that Hernandez’s acquittal on April 14 had lifted his spirits, and he seemed optimistic about his future.

“Since Friday’s verdict he had been talking about the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats,” an inmate reportedly said. “He talked about his daughter and spending time with her.”

The former New England Patriots player’s lawyers and fiancée are consistent in their belief that Hernandez did not take his own life, and reportedly plan to pursue their own investigation into the matter.