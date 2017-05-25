For those who may not have been alive during the height of MTVs Total Request Live or BET’s 106 & Park, before Naturi Naughton became best known for her role as Tasha St. Patrick on the Starz hit drama Power, and Adrienne Bailon as a co-host of The Real, both were members of R&B group 3LW. The group enjoyed moderate success, but are most known for their fallout.

According to an interview Naughton conducted with MTV in 2002, an argument erupted between the group’s manager Michelle Williams (who is also the mother of third 3LW member Kiely) and Naighton. Williams allegedly didn’t want her in the group and convinced Bailon and Kielly they’d be better off. Words were said and someone in a fit of rage threw a plate of food on Naughton. Fast-forward 15 years and Naughton is expecting her first child, Bailon is now married and the two seem to be enjoy their respective successful careers.

On Thursday’s show (May 25) Naughton appeared on The Real where Bailon issued an apology for all the mess that went down in the group, and graciously Naughton accepted.

“There was a lot that went on in that time, that now looking back we were so young and it was crazy and that I genuinely from the bottom of my heart I never meant any harm towards you,” Bailon said to Naturi.

While some have praised Bailon for expressing humility and maturity, others believe it lacked sincerity. What say you? Was Bailon being a grown woman or was this apology dipping in fake sauce? Sound off in the comments.