Afropunk Atlanta is back for its second edition this Fall, and it’s landed a pretty impressive lineup. Solange, Willow Smith, and Danny Brown will reportedly headline the southern festival coming to ATL’s 787 Windsor venue this Oct. 2017.

Additionally, Flatbush Zombies, Princess Nokia, Jamila Woods, Kevin Abstract, and OSHU will serve as opening acts for the two-day event. As noted, this is only Afropunk’s second time performing in Atlanta. The festival will reportedly continue to foster its mission of highlighting “contemporary black expression and youthful black consciousness,” festival organizers said in a press release. “The work presented here – live music and sound performances, art installations, and the like – will feature collaborations across genres and disciplines, and no physical boundaries, in the style of old salons.”

Afropunk Atlanta is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15. It will follow Afropunk Brooklyn, which is gearing up for its summer date on Aug. 26. The BK edition will include headlining shows from Sampha and Kaytranada, with smaller sets from NAO, Sango, SZA, Gary Clark Jr., The Cool Kids, and more. Afropunk’s inaugural festival in Johannesburg, South Africa will reportedly close out the season in Dec. 2017. Solange will also headline the South African concert alongside Anderson .Paak.

Check out the lineup below and for more details about Afropunk Atlanta, click over to the festival’s official website here.