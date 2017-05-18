Amber Rose was reportedly a victim of terrifying circumstances early Wednesday morning (May 17). A man reportedly invaded the TV personality’s San Fernando Valley home for four hours, while she, her mother, and four-year-old son, Sebastian were asleep in the residence, TMZ reports.

Thankfully, Rose and her family were not harmed. The incident wasn’t even brought to her attention until that afternoon, when she noticed a broken window in the kitchen. Upon checking the surveillance footage, she discovered the unknown assailant entering her residence and leaving hours later.

What makes matters even stranger is that the culprit didn’t take anything, authorities say. He didn’t even terrorize Rose’s assistant who reportedly got up to make something to the kitchen while he was roaming the home.

Nevertheless, considering previous incidents regarding celebrity invasions – namely A$AP Rocky whose Harlem crib was recently robbed of $1.5 million and Kim Kardashian, who was robbed at gunpoint in her home in Paris – San Fernando police are taking the situation very seriously, and have launched a full investigation, according to TMZ.

While the former Dancing with the Stars contestant’s home wasn’t tampered with, her Twitter account was not as fortunate. Later Wednesday night, Rose’s account was allegedly hacked, taking shots at Tyga. “Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been it’s always been trash just more than usual,” it reads. The alleged hacker also reached out to Beyonce, claiming to be “Becky with the short hair.” Interestingly enough, Rose has yet to delete the tweets and in a video she posted on Instagram with Charlamagne Tha God, he seemed to co-sign her previous comments. So we’ll use the word “hacked” loosely.

https://twitter.com/DaRealAmberRose/status/865040864447352832

Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret. I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) May 18, 2017