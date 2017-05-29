The typically sunny songstress chimes in on a different tune with her mysteriously sinister track, “Redrum.” Ameriie debuted the song during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday (May 27). The beginning echoes, “She’ll sleep on your bones,” hinting at the shift in sound and material that flirts with our headphones and speakers.

Borrowing the word play of Stephen King’s The Shining, Ameriie creates a murderous track disguised with thumping bass and light cymbals that creeps its way onto any girl’s playlist to revive their alter ego before heading out for the night.

READ: Even While Fighting Mother Nature & Time, Soulquarius Was Everything R&B Dreams Are Made Of

With twisted affirmations that enchant our ears throughout the song’s nearly 4-minute duration, the “1 Thing” artist chants, “She’s so cold, with a heart like ice/Everyone knows she don’t play nice” and “She only go down to come up” paired with, “And she only drink that red rum.”

The songwriter has also been dropping hints on her Instagram about visuals to pair with the track. Although the previewed clips and flicks seem to take on an aesthetically sweeter tone than the track, we won’t doubt the singer’s ability to channel Sour Patch Kids’ infamous “sour, then sweet” personality as a plot twist. Dive into “Redrum” and stay posted for the anticipated video.

READ: Soulquarius 2017: 13 Fashionable Lovers & Friends At The R&B Jam