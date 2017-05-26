SweetSexySavage songstress Kehlani and “REDMERCEDES” rapper Aminé have come together to create “Heebiejeebies,” a charming duet that will make you blush.

While still showing off their individual musicalities, the two seem to coexist naturally over an infectious beat that brings together piano, electric bass and other studio stylings.

He’s on a winning streak with the collaborators. Not too long ago, he invited Missy Elliott and AJ Tracey on the sensational remix to “REDMERCEDES,” an infectious song whose comical video invoked white face costuming.

Stream the new track now:

