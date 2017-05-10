To those “sensitive ears” and “sour mouths” who can’t endure Anacristina Chapa’s “spicy language” or “spit stupidity into existence,” this one is dedicated to you, brought in full by the young poet. Write About Now Poetry debuted the Texas-bound live performance of the Latinx’s poem titled, “On Being Bilingual.”

READ: Becky G On Playing A Badass Latinx Superhero In ‘Power Rangers’

Chapa calls out those who attempt to “justify ignorant” statements like “this is America, we speak American,” by claiming that even her “87-year-old ‘buelita will tell you, English is not a language.”

The young woman then tears down the very wall that Trump has been attempting to build to divide these United States by declaring, “My bilingual tongue says ‘f**k your wall.” Chapa refers to the $497 million-dollar divisive border project, in which materials for have already started being made in one of the biggest Latino-populated cities in the United States, according to White House press secretary, Sean Spicer.

READ: Rev. Jesse Jackson Reportedly Likens Latinos Building Trump’s Border Wall To “Blacks Building Slave Ships”

“My bilingual tongue says fuck your wall.” (via https://t.co/NJGjnXs6wz) pic.twitter.com/SV7I0tPWcU — Write About Now (@wanpoetry) May 6, 2017

Despite the isolating rhetoric and actions spewing from the nation’s capital, the young lyricist celebrates her dual-faceted tongue by describing how it colors “outside the box.” Sometimes, she “sprinkles a bit of English into her Spanish” and other times she “accentuates her Spanish with English.” Chapa also gives a nod to the scientifically-proven benefits of bilingual speakers including, but not limited to problem-solving and multitasking skills, delay in dementia, concentration and, of course, the ability to write “bomb ass poetry.”

READ: Interview: Millennial Spoken Word Artist Nina Donovan On Her Viral Poem “Nasty Woman”

Anacristina rounds out her verses with an empowering rhetoric to speak on behalf of all multi-language speakers, dedicated to their antagonists: “I suggest you keep your white wash out of everybody else’s vibrant sea because I assure you, we have a song in our chest so loud that not even today’s presidency could silence it. We have dreams so big an orange man with tiny hands could only dream of grasping, so he can come for our homes, our cars and whatever else we might own, but they will never take our voice or drive to succeed…” She assumes that the ears who are blessed with her words have a heart, and wishes that her message travels from her 8 oz organ to their’s, closing with the hope that any critic’s mind is blown open “to all the beauty that this world holds.”