Angel Haze has been traveling on a long hard road back to the music world since the release of her 2013 debut album, Dirty Gold. After grabbing new fans with her powerful 2014 duet with Sia, “Battle Cry,” she returns stronger than ever with the 5K visuals to her attention-demanding tune, “Resurrection.”

The New York rapper gives us a Frida Kahlo, Jean Michel Basquiat, and Salvador Dali inspired visual which stays true to her stylish, yet heavily artistic aesthetic. Angel channels her newly invigorated sense of spirituality in the Skylar Dahan-directed video as it symbolically depicts her as a Jesus Christ-like figure.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the openly bisexual artist explains the concept of “Resurrection,” and how she incorporated all of the aspects of her art into the visuals.

“I needed [the video] to tell a story for me,” she tells Billboard. “I needed to make clear what hasn’t been clear in the past few years. I sat with my creative director, Nick Francis — he’s amazing. We talked about all these ways that we could incorporate who I actually am into my visuals. Well, I paint. I do photography. I do all sorts of artistic shit. So we painted all the murals for the video.”

On Twitter, she further expounded on the imagery involving Jesus Christ when she tweeted, “We are all made and shaped in the image of god, it would be foolish for me not to relate to that in my art.”

Her yet-to-be-titled album is set to be released this summer… rumors tell us it’s coming on July 10.