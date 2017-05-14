Legendary media personality Angie Martinez visited the Rose M. Singer Center on Rikers Island for a book signing and donation on Wednesday (May 10).

Martinez read excerpts from her memoir, My Voice, which recounts her childhood growing up and her journey to become who she is today.

“Some people here made mistakes, but they’re still trying to be better,” she said. “That one moment or period in life doesn’t have to define who you are forever.”

Martinez also held a Q&A session with the inmates, where they discussed the ups and downs of motherhood.

In addition to signing copies of her book for the inmates, Martinez also made a donation of her memoir to the Women’s Library inside the Rose M. Singer Center.

“I just get inspired by them and their hope and their strength,” said Martinez of the women she met that day. “[They] were hopeful, strong as hell and smart. I felt honored to be there.”