ANoyd guarantees his fans, loved ones, and haters that his music — and everyday grind — will last a few lifetimes. The 22-year-old rapper from “the state where they never escape” aka Connecticut returns with his second visual, fresh off his well-received project A Time And Place. With Directors David Ruzicka and Jesus Nieves behind the lens, ANoyd leaves a lasting impression with his braggadocio bars which are strong indicators of his music’s longevity.

Throughout the video, the Pace Music Group signee passes by all the people he has to deal with for eternity — like his starstruck fans, the intrusive paparazzi who don’t understand personal space, and of course, the groupies. In the end, ANoyd revels in the one aspect about his life that he’ll love forever: the stage.