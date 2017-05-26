On Monday (May 22) a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people who attended a sold out Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The attack left 59 people injured.

Following the incident, Grande took to Twitter to issue a somber note, writing, ‘broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” Now, “The Way” singer posted a longer statement to assure her fans that they’ll heal as a unit.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she writes. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

The 23-year-old artist also shared that she’ll host a benefit concert for the victims’ families. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she adds.

According to ABC News, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the suicide bomber. Details on the incident are still forthcoming.