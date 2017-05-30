August Alsina is determined not to let a health battle get the best of him. The 24-year-old singer opens up about his bout with liver disease during a talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, which he shared on Instagram Tuesday (May 30).

Given a history “severe illness” in his family, Alsina admits to struggling with accepting his own health predicament. “I’m sicker than ever and having a hard time accepting what I feel and what the doctors are saying is most true,” he captioned one of two clips of his conversation with the actress.

“I have a liver disease,” he tells Pinkett-Smith in the video. “My autoimmune system is fighting itself. The reality is that I’m sick all the time.

“I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy,” Alsina adds. “Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient — because I’m not.”

In 2014, Alsina fell into a three-day coma after collapsing on stage during a show in New York City. Following his hospitalization, he returned to the tour life, hitting the road with Usher and Chris Brown.

The next year, Alsina revealed that he was loosing his eyesight, but that didn’t stop his work ethic. The New Orleans native went on to drop his sophomore LP, This Thing Called Life, and is readying a new album, DRUGS, due out sometime this year.

Meanwhile, his “healing” chat with Pinkett-Smith touches on more than physical health. The Girls Trip star reveals that Alsina helped heal wounds leftover from her relationship with Tupac.

Peep the clips below.

This shall soon come. #DRUGS

