Festival season is among us. The Austin City Limits Festival is the latest to announce its lineup for the year, and it includes a number of popular acts within the hip hop and R&B genre. Chance the Rapper, Solange, and Ice Cube will reportedly headline the Texas-based festival at Zilker Park.

READ: This And Nothing Else: An Introspective Film About VIBE’s Music Editor

The lineup was announced on Twitter earlier this morning (May 4). The Gorillaz, who most recently dropped their first album in six years, will also headline the two-weekend event. Other acts include: A$AP Ferg, D.R.A.M., Skepta, Jamila Woods, Danny Brown, and Bibi Bourelly.

Here is your 2017 #ACLFest Lineup! 3-Day Tickets and Hotel Packages go on sale at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/i4p5mJ3dNL pic.twitter.com/zyjFwV1cLf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 4, 2017

It’s no surprise that Chance and Solange have both found themselves at the head of another lineup, considering the record-breaking years they had. In addition to ACL Fest, Solange is set to take the stage at Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival this weekend (May 6), as well as the Pitchfork and Panorama Festivals this summer 2017. Chance also has a busy schedule, signing on to headline Governor’s Ball and Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

READ: Watch Kendrick Lamar Ignite The Stage For ‘Austin City Limits’

In 2015, VIBE’s Music Editor, Mikey Fresh, gave an inside look at ACL Fest in partnership with RedBull TV. Last year’s show welcomed acts from Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. Tickets went on sale 11 a.m. EST, and run up to $255 based on day passes and packages. The Austin City Limits Festival will hit the stage this fall, on the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. For more information regarding ticketing, visit the festival site here, and stay tuned for coverage on this year’s event.