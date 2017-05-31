Ayo and Teo, the viral dancing tag-team hailing from Atlanta, have cracked the top 40 Billboard charts with their addictive and catchy single, “Rolex,” which currently has more than 4 million YouTube views. In fact, “Rolex” is in position to be one of the hottest songs of the summer.

Directed by Daps, the fun-filled visuals finds the two rappers showing off their acrobatic dance moves with their signature custom-made surgical masks. In other scenes, fellow young ATL natives show off their dance moves for the camera. Also, veteran dancer and crooner Usher makes a guest appearance in the video.

“I just want a Rollie, Rollie, Rollie with a dab of ranch/I already got some designer to hold up my pants/I just want some ice on my wrist so I look better when I dance/Have you lookin’ at it, put you in a trance,” the duo raps on the hook.

Ayo & Teo will be performing at next month’s BET Experience in Los Angeles (June 22-25). Also, A$AP Rocky, Migos, Lil Yachty, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, and many others are also slated to perform.

“Rolex” is currently sitting at No. 31 on Billboard Top 100 songs.