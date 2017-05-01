The legendarily disastrous Fyre Fest was supposed to take place on the Bahamas island of Great Exuma last weekend. Those plans imploded in the grandest way possible, but the entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who co-founded the festival alongside Ja Rule, has already talked about doing another festival in the United States next year. Maybe that’ll happen. But McFarland and Ja Rule will never throw another festival in the Bahamas again.

READ: Issa Mess: Unorganized Fyre Festival Brings Ire To Attendees

TMZ reports that the Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism is planning to vet any future festivals a lot more strictly. It’s going to require festival organizers to check in with the Board multiple times while planning their events. And the Board has also banned McFarland and Ja from doing any business in the island nation ever again.

READ: Fyre Festival, Or “How I Learned Not To Feel Bad For The Privileged”

Can we get the American government to do the same thing?

This article was originally published on Stereogum.