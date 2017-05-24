In most cases, sharing is caring. In the case of 25-year-old Cheyenne Alexis Harris it could very well lead to a few years in prison. According to reports, an Anne Arundel County Police Department detective stopped a car Monday night (May 22) on Ritchie Hwy, at I-695.

READ Alaska Man Shoots Himself In The Head, Bullet Passes Through Striking Girlfriend In The Chest

The detective instructed the vehicle to pull over after noticing the driver, Harris, didn’t yield to the right of way to another car. After speaking with Harris, the detective began to smell marijuana coming from the car.

Harris was asked to get out of the car and when she did, she handed the law enforcement officer a “partially smoked ‘blunt.” But the good times didn’t stop there. A search of the vehicle turned up 3.7 grams of marijuana, 4.9 grams of crack cocaine, two five milligram tablets of oxycodone, two capsules of suspected MDMA, (molly) 19 green/clear gel caps of heroin, and $606 in cash.

READ Off-Duty Correction Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself While Trying To Impress A Woman

Harris has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, as well as possession with the intent to distribute MDMA and oxycodone.