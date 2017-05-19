Jean-Michel Basquiat is undoubtedly one of those artists – it can be said about many greats – whose work and legacy is made especially paramount, posthumously. Nearly 30 years after his untimely death, the Haitian-Puerto Rican neo-expressionist is still making major waves as one of his masterpieces recently set new records at an auction in his native New York.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Untitled’ masterpiece just sold for $110.5m in our #nyc salesroom! Acquired by noted collector and entrepreneur, @yusaku2020, the work set a new auction record for the artist and also for a work by an American artist at auction,” announces British corporation Sotheby’s on Instagram. “Before the work becomes a centerpiece of his future museum in Chiba, Mr. Maezawa’s hometown in #Japan, this exceptional painting will be loaned to institutions and exhibitions around the world.”

