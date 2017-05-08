Belly is no stranger to uppers and downers, but even he knows that moderation is key. Following his Another Day in Paradise and Inzombia releases, the award wining songwriter/rapper unleashes the “Come Down Is Real” video — from 2015’s Up for Days project.

Directed by David Camarena, Belly expresses how it feels when the MDMA wears off, the blunts have turned to roaches and a couple stragglers are waiting to be taken home for the evening in the stark visuals.

Belly is currently touring the country with his close friend and collaborator, The Weeknd.

