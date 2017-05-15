It’s that time of year again. With award season on the horizon, BET freed up the names of all the nominees who may walk away with the shiny BET Awards hardware by June’s end.

As a surprise to no one, Beyonce leads the pack with a whopping seven nominations, all for her widely lauded Lemonade, with Bruno Mars following closely behind with four nominations. The next highest nominees on the list—Migos, Chance the Rapper and Solange have four award nominations—gave us much conversation fodder in this year alone with their projects, appearances and voiced opinions on pop culture and political/societal happenings.

This year, some of the categories have some very tight competition—Best Movie, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year are downright stressful—engaging those debates we have in our personal circles that platforms like the Grammys didn’t properly acknowledge.

Here are some of the nominees (head here for a full list), and watch the 17th annual BET Awards, which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on June 25 at 8 p.m. EST:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyonce

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Chance The Rapper fr. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher, “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. Jay Z & Beyonce, “Shining”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

“Sorry,” Beyonce

“Bounce Back,” Big Sean

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

“Bad and Boujee,” Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

“Cranes In The Sky,” Solange

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A

Best Movie

Get Out

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Fences

Birth Of A Nation

Album of the Year

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole

A Seat At The Table, Solange

Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

Lemonade, Beyonce