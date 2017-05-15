Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Solange, Migos, Chance The Rapper & More Of Your Faves Are Up For BET Awards
It’s that time of year again. With award season on the horizon, BET freed up the names of all the nominees who may walk away with the shiny BET Awards hardware by June’s end.
As a surprise to no one, Beyonce leads the pack with a whopping seven nominations, all for her widely lauded Lemonade, with Bruno Mars following closely behind with four nominations. The next highest nominees on the list—Migos, Chance the Rapper and Solange have four award nominations—gave us much conversation fodder in this year alone with their projects, appearances and voiced opinions on pop culture and political/societal happenings.
This year, some of the categories have some very tight competition—Best Movie, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year are downright stressful—engaging those debates we have in our personal circles that platforms like the Grammys didn’t properly acknowledge.
Here are some of the nominees (head here for a full list), and watch the 17th annual BET Awards, which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on June 25 at 8 p.m. EST:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:
Beyonce
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Chance The Rapper fr. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher, “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Jay Z & Beyonce, “Shining”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
“Sorry,” Beyonce
“Bounce Back,” Big Sean
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
“Bad and Boujee,” Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert
“Cranes In The Sky,” Solange
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A
Best Movie
Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
Birth Of A Nation
Album of the Year
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole
A Seat At The Table, Solange
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
Lemonade, Beyonce