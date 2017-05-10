Bethune-Cookman’s Graduating Class Turn Their Back On Betsy DeVos During Her Commencement Speech

Hundreds of graduating seniors at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Florida made headlines Wednesday (May 10) when they booed and even turned their backs in protest of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who attempted to give her commencement speech.

“Let’s choose to hear each other out,” DeVos said over the crowd. “We can choose to listen, be respectful and continue to learn from each other’s experience.” However despite her plea, most students continued with their protest. Bethune-Cookman President Edison Jackson intervened and even threatened the crowd stating degrees will be mailed if the behavior continues.

“Choose which way you want to go,” he said.

Despite Jackson’s remarks, students still protested and DeVos stuck to her prepared speech. While administrators may not have approved of the protest, the Internet was in full support of the 2017 graduating class at Bethune-Cookman University.

