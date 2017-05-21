Leave it to Beyonce to turn her baby shower into an art. Whether she’s frolicking in a meadow, or the Museum of Ice Cream, every photo feels like an intriguing story, and the Carters’ baby shower was no exception.

Bey and Jay celebrated the impending births of their twins with the“Carter Push Party,” an African-themed baby shower extravaganza at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calf. on Saturday (May 20).

The guest list including Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Lala, and Michelle Williams.

Everyone looked stunning, but Queen Bey had an extra glow of prenatal magnificence. The 35-year-old singer showed off a henna tattoo on her belly, in a two-piece outfit an matching, while Jay rocked an all white ensemble and an Africa medallion.

Peep photos from the push party below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

….”Like Uh-huh” A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on May 20, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

