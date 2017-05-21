Beyonce Pays Homage To The Motherland With African-Themed Baby Shower
Leave it to Beyonce to turn her baby shower into an art. Whether she’s frolicking in a meadow, or the Museum of Ice Cream, every photo feels like an intriguing story, and the Carters’ baby shower was no exception.
Bey and Jay celebrated the impending births of their twins with the“Carter Push Party,” an African-themed baby shower extravaganza at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calf. on Saturday (May 20).
The guest list including Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Lala, and Michelle Williams.
Everyone looked stunning, but Queen Bey had an extra glow of prenatal magnificence. The 35-year-old singer showed off a henna tattoo on her belly, in a two-piece outfit an matching, while Jay rocked an all white ensemble and an Africa medallion.
Peep photos from the push party below.
