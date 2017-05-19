The Perico Princess returns with not one, but two new songs, “Fungshway” and “Badside.”

Released via i am OTHER/RCA Records, Pharrell’s protégée tries to maintain her equilibrium, before warning detractors not to test her gangster. “Don’t f**k with my badside, don’t f**k with my energy,” spits the Boricua on the Cardo-produced track, where she also clandestinely professes her love for pop empress Rihanna.

Both cuts serve as lead releases off BIA’s forthcoming new catalogue. Press play.