After the successes of biopics like BET’s The New Edition Story, audiences have been itching for more biographical pictures to make it to the screen. And at the top of the wish list is a movie on ATL’s finest, Outkast. Almost two years since Big Boi told fans to “stay tuned” for a biopic, the artist recently sat down for a chat with HipHopDX and revealed that the duo are dedicated to making it happen. To bring the project to life, Big Boi is reportedly interested in speaking to producer and director, Lee Daniels.

Bi Boi, formerly known as Antwan André Patton, said him and the other half of the group, Andre 30, seriously spoke about the matter during a recent trip to New York, and even weighed their options. “Me and [André 3000] just spoke about it last week when I was in New York,” I think he might have been taking a couple meetings talking to people,” Big Boi told HipHopDX on Wednesday (May 3). The rapper did not reveal his sources, but dished on Daniels as his top pick. “I got a couple of people in mind that I’ma talk to, one of them being Lee Daniels who I just did the TV show Star with. So yeah, all that’s coming, and we just know it’s time to do it. It’s coming,” he said.

As far as who will have the honor of portraying him, Big Boi thinks that one of his sons might be the only ones to embody his persona on screen, similar to O’shea Jackson Jr. playing his father Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton. “Sh**, I don’t know, maybe one of my sons could do it cause they look exactly like me and they know all the words to all the raps. So they probably could pull it off, and they know me,” he explained. “So I may have to do the Cube move and pick one of my sons to play me.”

OutKast definitely has a story worth telling. The group, who recently celebrated the 23rd anniversary of its 1994 debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, has endured a groundbreaking and charting career, that’s pioneered Atlanta sound and hip hop fashion. It’s undoubtedly time for fans to see their story. Stay tuned for more updates on an OutKast biopic here.