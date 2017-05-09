On Sunday night (May 7), Big Sean performed “Jump out the Window” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. After his stellar performance, Sean Don debuted his brand new visuals for the I Decided. track.

In the Lawrence Lamont-directed video, the Detroit native turns into a video game character as he attempts to save his girl from an animated villain. Following the classic Mario Kart theme, the Def Jam artist finds himself running through ferris wheels on the race track as well as jumping over giant chess pieces to save his gal. And in true hero fashion, Big Sean eventually saves his princess in the end.