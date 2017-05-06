Big Sean’s visuals never disappoint, so to keep up with his 100 percent approval rating, the Detroit native released the emotionally-tinged video for “Light.”

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the production takes a look at the loss of our young people whether that’s at the hands of gun violence, police brutality or deadly robberies.

Following the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards on April 29, 2017, the I Decided artist issued a statement on the video’s timely premise.

“We shot this video a couple months ago and sucks to see these scenes are still consistently playing out in real life…even down to this week. It’s disheartening sometimes to see that not much has changed when it comes to hate, police brutality n just overall people losing their lives too early. But when I wrote this song, it was to reassure myself that no matter what happens, they can’t take away our Soul, our confidence, our ideas, n all that makes us shine. This song isn’t a single but is still super important to me, so I paid for a lot of this outta pocket to make sure we got this out. rest in peace to all those who have lost life due to senseless actions. As I always say, each one of us have the power to make a change, it starts within…the inner Light.”

View Sean’s latest offering above.