Big Sean dropped a new music video for “Sacrifices,” on Friday (May 19), the latest visual from his I Decided album. The piece re-teams Sean Don with Kid Studio, the Toronto-based creatives behind his “Bounce Back” visual.

In “Sacrifices,” Downtown Los Angeles or Tokyo (or both) play background, as the Detroit rapper cruises through the city streets on a motorcycle.

The rich coloring (neon pink lights, luminescent greens, and enticing reds,) adds a layer of optical texture to Sean’s late night ride, which includes a scene in an abandoned warehouse where he and The Migos join forces.

But just before the ride winds down, Sean learns that making so many “Sacrifices” can lead to disaster.

Peep the music video above.

