Brooklyn Landlord Plans To Destroy Famous Biggie Mural

Biggie Brings Coogi To Brooklyn
CREDIT: Getty Images

The mural of Notorious B.I.G. that has adorned a building on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood for over two years will soon be destroyed in the name of renovation and rent hikes.

Samuel Berkowitz, the building’s landlord, is reportedly planning a massive renovation which will involved demolishing the wall where the mural is located to create more windows and subsequently raise the renting price for the building. Berkowitz has received a lot of pushback from the community, but he’s already secured the necessary permits and plans to move forward.

READ Funk Flex Uses The “G-Code” In Response To T.I., Breaks Down In Tears Over Biggie’s Death

“Why should I keep it?” he told DNA Info. “I don’t even see the point of the discussion. I could demolish the building if I wanted to, I don’t need no permission from anyone except the DOB.”

Local group Spread Art NYC has been trying to negotiate with Berkowitz to keep the mural. He offered to leave the masterpiece untouched if the group would pay him $1,250 a month, but that isn’t financially possible for the small group.

A few updates on "king Of NY" Mural: we just want everyone to know that Spread Art NYC, your humble community Art organization has been working real hard to keep this mural up for the past year! Landlord always calls us and Claims that the neighbors are complaining about the mural and the crowds it attracts. About 4 months ago, he told us about the construction he will be doing which will damage the mural in the process. He will be opening Windows on the wall to increase rent profit by $500 according to them. Today Spread Art NYC offered $5000 (which we planned to gather from the community and the fans) not to open the windows. Unfortunately, that offer was declined and it was answered by a counteroffer of $1250 a month. At this point, there is nothing Spread Art NYC can do to save this mural. We will continue to serve our neighborhoods regardless!! Community is our goal, we like to give back and we thought A biggie mural at the corner of #bedfordandquincy was needed to keep the culture alive, to keep Brooklyn Alive. We always say, Brooklyn is Biggie and Biggie is Brooklyn. A landlord can NEVER change that! We want to thank everyone for the love! We promise, we GOT YOU!!!💪💯#spreadartnyc #20bigyears #bedstuy #bedfordstuyvesant #biggie #kingofny #livefrombedfordstuyvesant #spreadloveitsthebrooklynway

A post shared by Spread Art NYC (@spreadartnyc) on

Tags: Biggie Mural, Notorius B.I.G.