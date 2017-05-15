Bill Cosby’s daughters Erinn and Ensa have remained silent while their father stands accused of of sexual misconduct and assault from more than 50 women dating back to the 1960s. The allegations first made its ways into the media after an October 2014 stand up from comic Hannibal Burress alluded to what he claims were Cosby’s infamous sexual misbehavior.

READ Bill Cosby Accuser Reportedly Never “Sought Out” New Charges Against Him

On Monday morning (May 15) The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he received a text messages last week from someone informing him that Bill Cosby wanted his number. After responding to the inquiry, the Black Privilege author was contacted by Cosby’s publicist. He learned Cosby’s daughter Erinn and Ensa listen to the show and wanted to release a statement defending their father.

Releasing an audio statement, Ensa describes her father as a “visionary” and claims the allegations against him have been “one sided.”

“I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Ensa said. “How my father is being punished by a society that still believes black men rape white women but passes off “boys will be boys” when white men are accused, and how the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media.”

READ Evin Cosby, Bill Cosby’s Youngest Child, Says “He Loves And Respects Women”

Erinn echoed the same sentiments of support and called the media attention towards her father’s alleged sexual misconduct a financial gain for many.

“My father’s legacy has been tarnished and his livelihood taken from him, yet during this now two-year media frenzy, my father and my family’s plight has become a money maker for many trying to capitalize at his expense,” she said.

Both audio statements were two minutes long and at the end, Charlamagne Tha God said while he doesn’t want to discredit the claims made by the women, he also doesn’t think it’s right for anyone to be tried in the court of public opinion.

What say you? Do Ensa and Erinn make valid points? Sound off in the comments below.