In just a few short weeks, festival season will officially be in full swing. Lineups are releasing left and right, but in all the planning, make sure to save some room for Billboard Hot 100 Fest this summer.

READ: Wet Hot American Summer: J. Cole Brings The Heat At Billboard Hot 100 Festival

Billboard’s annual New York two-day music festival—done in partnership with Live Nation— will take place on Aug. 19-20 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Headliners for this year’s fest include Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Major Lazer and Gucci Mane, with exciting sets from Lil Yachty, Tinashe, T-Pain, Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign, Waka Flocka Flame and more. On top of that, more artists are slated to appear at the two-day fest.

Past lineups have included the likes of J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Fetty Wap, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Sounds like the scene for you? Tickets are officially up for grabs Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at LiveNation.com. Stay tuned for more details and visit hot100fest.com for more info.