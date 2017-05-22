Tickets for the Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival are officially on sale.

The two-day festival, from August 19 to 20, will feature headliners like Big Sean, DJ Khaled and Gucci Mane. Throughout the weekend event, other hip-hop and pop artists alike, including T-Pain, Lil Yachty and Tinashe, will also be hitting the stage for a performance.

READ: Mark Your Calendars For Billboard Hot 100 Festival

The Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival is produced by Billboard in partnership with Live Nation. It will take place at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

Visit LiveNation.com to cop your tickets today.