As we prepare to showing gratitude to the mother figures in our lives, black activists are using the national maternal holiday to assist moms who showed up and showed out for the movement. In a coalition formed by Black Lives Matter enthusiasts from Southerners on New Ground (SONG), the Movement for Black Lives, ColorOfChange and more, the Mother’s Day mission is to make sure at least 30 women in pretrial detention “for low-level offenses such as loitering or small-scale drug possession” get to go home.

According to The Nation, these organizations raised over $250,000 for National Mama’s Bail Out Day, which will help release jailed women in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Minneapolis and other U.S. cities. Many of these women are in jail for low-level offenses like loitering or small-scale drug possession, but cannot afford the funds to return to their day-to-day lives as they await trail. It all speaks to a larger issue magnified by glaring statistics: black women make up 44 percent of women in jails, and 62 percent of people are unnecessarily kept in jail due to financial restraints.

“The National Black Mama’s Bail Out Day Action is part of the growing movement to end mass criminalization and modern bondage,” SONG, a LGBTQ-led org, said in an online statement. “It is rooted in the history of Black liberation, inspired by the enslaved Africans and Black people who used their collective resources to purchase each other’s freedom. Through this action, we will support birth mothers, trans mothers, and other women who mother and are entangled in the criminal legal system. We’re fundraising in our local communities and across the South to help bring as many Black mamas and caregivers as we can for Mother’s Day to give them an opportunity to spend Mother’s day with their famillies, highlight the human costs of inhumane and destructive bail practices, and support local base-building on the frontlines of mass incarceration.”

Even though Mother’s Day is a few days away, you can still donate to the cause on a rolling basis here.