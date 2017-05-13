After a rollercoaster of a season finale that was birthed this past Wednesday (May 10) for ABC’s hit series, Variety announces that Black-ish Season 4 is a definite go.

WATCH: Yara Shahidi Talks Zoey’s Evolution On ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff

On the Season 3 finale, Bow (Tracee Ellis-Ross) was diagnosed with preeclampsia which caused her to be induced into labour early and sent Dre (Anthony Anderson) through a whirlwind of helplessness and fear. The couple’s newborn child, DeVonte, survived the birth as a premature two-month-old baby. This episode’s storyline is based on the creator, Kenya Barris’ experience with the delivery of his sixth child.

The turbulent events that led to a happy, but unfinished ending provides for enough anticipation to draw back possibly an even larger audience than the top-rated ABC program’s already consistent 5.2 million third season viewers. Not to mention, there’s buzz of Freeform’s interest in the Zoey-fronted (Yara Shahidi) spin-off series of her college experience.

READ: ‘Black-ish’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Chris Brown’s Guest Appearance

The pilot episode, “Liberal Arts,” premiered in the midst of the parent series’ 24-episode line-up this season. Deadline reports that the show had a good response from ABC’s viewers, but was “deemed too young-skewing for the broadcast network.” The younger spirit of the spin-off hopeful is reported to “hit right into the millennial [demographic] target of sibling, Freeform.”

While following in the footsteps of the family staple sitcom, The Cosby Show, and its spin-off of a similar nature, A Different World, both series remained on NBC during their time. But, the network switch seems like a solid strategy. Although Deadline reports the move is “close to reality,” nothing is final yet. Nevertheless, both series pose much anticipation and promise for season launches for the forthcoming 2017-18 television roll out.

READ: ‘Black-Ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Got Accepted Into Every College She Applied To