Producer Greg Berlanti, Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil have been hard at work preparing the next slice of TV magic for The CW. Today (May 18), the trailer for new DC drama Black Lightning released to the masses. The show centers around Jefferson Pierce (played by Cress Williams), the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, a former under-the-radar superhero for his city. That is, until he decided to hang up chasing bad guys to tend to his family.

That all changes when his book smart and headstrong daughter, Jennifer, is being aggressively recruited by one of the city’s most terrorizing gangs and her dad has to step back onto the scene as Black Lightning.

The majority black cast also stars Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams. Press play on the first-look trailer up top and stay tuned for more details on a debut date.