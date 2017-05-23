Sacramento songwriting duo Blaq Tuxedo breaks out with the first set of visuals from their forthcoming new project, Art By Accident. They show and prove to the ladies that they’re all about being faithful with their seductive track, “Committed.”

The R&B brothers Dominique and Darrius Logan star in a sleek and stylish visual that is perfect for those late-night vibes. They flip Jodeci’s classic record, “Cry For You” and channel its romantic energy into a rare tune about proving to that special someone that they’re in it for the long haul. With its convincing lyrics and sultry vocals, “Committed” could be the next wedding anthem of summer .17.

In case you’re not familiar, Blaq Tuxedo has written hits for artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Chris Brown. They even worked with The Rej3ctz for their smash single, “Cat Daddy.”

Their new project, Art By Accident will be available everywhere this Friday (May 26).