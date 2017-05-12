BLUSH Shows You How To Put In “Work” In New Video

BLUSH, an all-female hip-hop/R&B trio from Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment, have released a new music video to accompany their single “Work.”

The beat is reminiscent of a mix between Destiny Child’s “Soldier” and Beyoncé’s “Freakum Dress,” which doesn’t exactly align with the group’s 90’s vibe, but definitely references the work of bada** women in the music industry, which Sunni, Bunni Ray and Tali are trying to assert themselves as.

In the video (above), the trio, accompanied by a gang of beautiful women, turn up the sex appeal to show fans how to work (or WERK) it for what they want. The throwback visuals and fashions are paired with a few modern-day ideals, such as embracing same-sex relationships and encouraging women to be more assertive.