B.o.B Enlists Lil Wayne, Ceelo Green, Usher, Big K.R.I.T & More For His ‘Ether’ Album

B.o.B is back with a fiery vengeance with his new album Ether. Bobby Ray put together 12 brand new records including the lead single, “4 Lit” featuring his former Grand Hustle boss T.I. and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as his stand out collaboration with Lil Wayne “E.T.”

Ether also features contributions from Big K.R.I.T, Usher, Young Thug, Ceelo Green and more. The album comes four years after the “Strange Clouds” MC dropped off his Underground Luxury album, which he released via Atlantic Records.

Within the last four years, the Atlanta native left the major label decided to focus on his own imprint No Genre. This time around, B.o.B’s new LP comes independently with support from EMPIRE Distribution.

Cop Ether here or stream below via Apple Music.