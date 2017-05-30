On May 22, Ben & Jerry’s introduced its new One Love ice cream flavor, which celebrates the late reggae icon Bob Marley. The cool treat reportedly got a first class debut at an event at Roxy in Los Angeles, which featured a performance by Marley’s son Ziggy Marley.

Live music, great ice cream, and a great cause were all on tap at Bob Marley’s One Love launch party at the Roxy Theater in LA last night. A big thank you to @ziggymarley, Aaron Nigel Smith, and the One World Chorus for an amazing night. Swipe for more photos, link in bio for the full story. A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on May 23, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Banana flavored ice cream, caramel and graham cracker swirls, and tiny chocolate peace signs compose this refreshing indulgence. Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield spoke with Forbes about the rarity of a banana flavored ice cream, and Ziggy Marley spoke of the importance of the peace signs.

READ Lauryn Hill’s Daughter, Selah Marley, Is Working On A “Visually Enticing” New Project

“It’s a simple thing, but you don’t know how significant that can be,” he says. “A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”