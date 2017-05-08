Bone Thugs and Stephen Marley brought their new single to the small screen in a retrospective new music video for their current single, “Coming Home. From Krayzie and Bizzy’s upcoming album, New Waves, the Midwest veterans take it on back to Cleveland in the new visuals.

“Home is where the hustle is. From E. 1999 to now, we’ve carried Cleveland with us. 20 years in this industry is a lifetime and a half, and we’re here still touring, still creating, still going strong. The song and the video is a message to friends, fans and family; we’re coming home. It’s time to work,” Krayzie tells VIBE.

From tour buses to the Midwest city’s gritty streets, the fellas reflect on all their travels on the road as multi-platinum rap stars — through the thick and the thin. It has been a bumpy road for Bone Thugs, but regardless of all of the obstacles that have been through in front of them, the Cleveland boys always come out on top.

Bone thugs’s forthcoming New Waves album is set to impact this summer.