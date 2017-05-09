Some things never change. The internet is dragging Bow Wow yet again, only this time its for allegedly lying about flying on a private jet.

On Monday (May 8), the 30-year-old actor/rapper used a photo of a private jet to plug his upcoming reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop.

“Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop,” he captioned the jet pic. “Lets gooo.”

But the private jet story never took flight, thanks to a crafty internet spy who happened to snap a pic of Bow apparently flying coach to New York City (scroll below to see the pic).

#ShadMoss don't tell us you out here flexin' 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Bow seemingly responded to the fury with a pretty obvious explanation: the grainy image of him flying commercial was actually an old pic.

He also added, “Half ya’ll broke mafukkas [sic] still can’t afford a buddy pass on Spirit airlines. Stay out the big boy lane.”

Sadly, the “big boy” lane that he apparently merged into, doesn’t involve the private jet that he posted on Instagram. The photo appears to be from a VIP transportation service out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The company used the exact same image on it’s website.

In Bow’s defense, he didn’t actually say that he was flying on that particular jet, but the implication was bad enough.

Check below for reactions to Bow’s private jet debacle.

“Living that Bow Wow Life” = when somebody is faking and fronting that they are doing better or more than they really are. #newslang — MikeDrastic (@MikeDrastic) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow: “Omw to the Bahamas. We taking the jet today…”

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/YdwBEmKx8B — curlynikkki 👸🏽 (@njblair12) May 9, 2017

Scooby Doo aint fight crime for all those years for Bow Wow to be caught lying like this. pic.twitter.com/cw6eyYZ9fv — Michael Saunders (@Angelo_vo) May 9, 2017

Bow wow need to realize he just a middle class American now — DeAndre Bryant (@Dre_got_you) May 9, 2017

It amazes me how Bow Wow consistently gives himself L’s with little to no effort. Truly an art form. — Chosen Wonder (@frodeci) May 9, 2017

Let Bow Wow be a lesson: Stop comparing yourself to folks on social media. Most of them aren’t living how they claim. — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 9, 2017

Bow wow is a cautionary tale about how keeping up with appearances isn’t​ the move — You (@LetsThiagooo) May 9, 2017