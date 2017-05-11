Bow Wow’s comments about the careers of peers like Chris Brown and Trey Songz didn’t go unnoticed during his interview with Hot 97 with both artists responding on social media.

The soon-to-be star of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta visited Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg Thursday morning (May 11) and defended his flexing skills while opening up about his lengthy career. Between his humble brags of selling out Madison Square Garden, the entertainer shared how he help place the biggest acts in R&B on the map. “They wouldn’t even know half these guys that they love today if it wasn’t for (Scream) as a platform,” he said. The Scream Tours of the early 2000s were a series of concerts that catered to lovers of Chris Brown, IMX, B2K, Trey Songz and plenty more with the rapper as the headliner. The later years featured acts like Diggy Simmons, Kid Ink and Pretty Ricky.

“We put Trey Songz on his first tour ever,” he said. “I put Omarion on his first tour ever. I put Chris Brown on his first tour ever, which was the Scream tour. Ciara. First tour ever was that.”

His comments were seemingly combatted by the hosts, but that didn’t stop Bob Wow from going on Instagram Live to repeat them. Word got back to Chris Brown, who advised Mr. Moss to put his phone down and Trey Songz with quite a funny pic.

Trey Songz with quite a funny pic.

Chris Brown, who advised Mr. Moss to put his phone down

Omarion hasn’t commented on the matter.

