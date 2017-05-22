Brandy Might Have Just Announced Her Pregnancy

Apparently, it’s baby-making season and Brandy may or may not be getting in on the action. Early Monday morning (May 22), the singer posted a cryptic photo thanking God for the joy she receives for being used by Him, while promising to cut back on her clap backs. The photo features Brandy singing to a crowd, accompanied by what seems to be a barely-there baby bump.

Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 22, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The already mother of one has been showering her Instagram followers lately with her smitten relationship with recording artist, Sir The Baptist. In a post she reposted from his Instagram, he calls her “genius,” and attests that even though they’ve “already healed many thru song” prior to the picture, they are now “onto chasing each other around the world.” Brandy claims that she “sees God in [his] eyes.” Possibly a connection to let us know they two artists are expecting together? We’ll leave that to Brandy and Sir The Baptist to confirm themselves.

But former Moesha cast mate, Countess Vaughn did comment on the initial post: “Congrats on the baby I’m soooooo happy for you and I love you.”

Nothing is really over until the (possibly) pregnant lady sings a note of the truth.

