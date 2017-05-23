Bresha Meadows, the 15-year-old girl who was charged with killing her allegedly abusive father, Jonathan Meadows, has pleaded “true” to a decreased charge of involuntary manslaughter, FOX 8 Cleveland reports.

Meadows faced an aggravated murder charge but went with the plea deal on Monday (May 22), the day her trial was reportedly set to begin in Trumbull County Juvenile Court. The teen has been sentenced to a year and a day in a juvenile detention center, and up to six months in an in-treatment facility. Additionally, she will have to serve two years on probation, but will receive credit for the nine months she’s already served.

The teen was arrested last July after her mother, Brandi Meadows, placed a 911 call to report the shooting death of her late husband. Still, Bresha’s mother admits that her daughter was trying to save her and the rest of the family from the father’s constant abuse.

According to the Huffington Post, Brandi filed a civil domestic violence protection order against him in 2011, citing that she feared for her life. “In the 17 years of our marriage, he has cut me, broke my ribs, fingers, the blood vessels in my hand, my mouth, blackened my eyes. I believe my nose was broken,” she wrote. “If he finds us, I am 100 percent sure he will kill me and the children … My life is like living in a box he created for me, and if I stepped out of that box, he’s there to put me back in that box.”

Ian Friedman, Bresha’s attorney, co-signed these abuse allegations, stating last year that Bresha “watched her father punch, kick, and stomp her mother,” he said. “That, in and of itself, is traumatic. The kids witnessed their father’s drinking and drug use lead to escalated beatings that would, at times, end with their mother being unconscious.”

“She lived a life that no child or adult should have to endure,” Friedman recently said. “Every adult in her life failed her. This is a good child.”