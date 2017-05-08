A woman and her 11 bridesmaids effortlessly rocked hijabs to the bride’s wedding, showing that tradition and faith in one’s religion is always in style.

“I wasn’t sure about the cape idea on everyone at first but I was proven wrong! My girls looked amazing!” wrote the bride in her Instagram caption, showing her and her ladies sporting their hijab. The bride is wearing an all-white cape ensemble, while her bridesmaids are donned in peach pink capes.

“As I’ve said throughout my wedding season, if there is one thing I want you to take from my sharing it is that you should never give up on your prayers, have faith in the process, enjoy every season where there are moments of bloom and keep dreaming,” wrote the bride in another caption thanking her friends and family for their well wishes regarding her new married life.

“…everyone calls me a an idealist. I am; not because I think life must be perfect, but because I know what He can do in my life and everyone else’s!”

They all looked great, don’t you think?