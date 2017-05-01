Bring on the magic: Bruno Mars will head Down Under in early 2018 for his first tour of these parts in four years.

The U.S. singing star will play arenas in six cities on the Australasian leg of his 24K Magic World Tour, which touches down Feb. 27 with the first of two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena. The nine-date jaunt includes gigs in the five biggest Australian cities, wrapping up March 28 at Perth Arena.

Mars last toured Australia in February and March 2014 for his Moonshine Jungle Tour, which was produced by Live Nation, the concerts giant behind his upcoming visit.

The multiple Grammy winner’s latest album 24K Magic bowed at its peak position of No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart last November, continuing his run of top threes on the survey that began with Doo-Wops & Hooligans (peaking at No. 2 in January 2011) and Unorthodox Jukebox (No. 1 in January 2013).

The general ticket on-sale starts this Friday. Visit livenation.com.au for more information.

24K Magic World Tour 2018 – Australia and New Zealand leg

Feb. 27 & Feb. 28 — Spark Arena, Auckland

March 7 & March 8 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

March 14 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 17 & March 18 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

March 26 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre

March 28 — Perth Arena

