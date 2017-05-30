It wasn’t enough for Bryson Tiller to release his sophomore album, True to Self a month ahead of it’s rollout date. In fact, now the Trapsoul crooner has decided to bless his fans with yet another gift by announcing the dates for his upcoming Set It Off Tour on Instagram on Tuesday (May 30).

Young Tiller will reportedly be accompanied by Atlanta producer and DJ Metro Boomin’ and R&B singer, H.E.R. At first glance, H.E.R. seems like an odd addition to the tour lineup, but considering the positive feedback from the songstress’ 2016 project, H.E.R. Vol. 1 and her countless cosigns from top guns in the industry, she might be an appropriate opening act.

The Set It Off Tour will kick off this Aug. 2017, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Over the course of two months, the 27-stop voyage will be making stops through North America in major cities including Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, and Toronto. The show will wrap in Bryson’s hometown of Kentucky on Sept. 16.

As previously reported, the forthcoming tour is in support of Bryson’s latest album, True to Self. The project was originally slated for a June 2017 release date, but was gifted to fans over the holiday weekend on May 26. Despite the surprise release, Tiller seems to be doing well number-wise. He’s projected to sell up to 130,000 units in his first week, according to Hits Daily Double.

Tickets for the Set It Off Tour will reportedly go on sale on Friday, June 2. Check out the tour poster below and see if Bryson, Metro, and H.E.R. will be stopping in a city near you.