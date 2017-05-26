Christmas came two seasons early for Bryson Tiller’s fans when the R&B artist decided to drop his sophomore album, True to Self, four weeks ahead of its original release date (June 23).

“I know we said June 23rd… but I say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW,” the “Don’t” singer wrote on Twitter. The message has amassed nearly 60,000 retweets as of press time.

i know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW @AppleMusic https://t.co/ATyCIQ5Oph — tiller (@brysontiller) May 26, 2017

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Louisville native said throughout the album’s process, he feels “like R&B is getting back to where it should be.” If you’ve yet to hit play on the LP, then be prepared for a more vibrant vibe from the 24-year-old artist.

“I don’t want it to be a long slow concert, dull and boring,” he said, “so I’ve got a lot of upbeat production on this one.” The relatability factor will also remain in Tiller’s new musical offering, something that he touched upon in a 2015 interview with VIBE.

“It wasn’t always easy for me like back during Killer Instincts,” he said on the topic of remaining vulnerable. “Now, I’m like why not? Why not talk about how I feel because I know someone else out there is feeling the same way I feel? I’ve been getting that a lot, too. People are like, ‘Man, you just get me.'”

