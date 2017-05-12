And just like that, Bryson Tiller has prepped us for the soundscape to a moody summer 2017. The storied TRAPSOUL singer has announced the release date to his long-awaited followup True to Self, and then some.

In addition to letting fans know that the 19-track long True to Self is out June 23 and currently available for pre-order, he also freed up the album’s first two singles, “Somethin Tells Me” and “Get Mine.” The former is more upbeat, summery and 2000s reminiscent than we’ve ever heard him, crooning about the impending demise of a stagnant relationship.

“Get Mine” features the new, more audible Young Thug and more of the snarling rap Tiller we’re accustomed to on #TBT tracks like “Rambo” or “502 Come Up.”

As a fun little freebie, he also posted a new loosie track, “Honey,” on his SoundCloud. You know, just because. His new music, which he calls “soul rhythm blues with some slap to it,” already sounds promising. Prior to these new songs, he’d already seen major success after sharing single, “Let Me Explain,” which racked up over 20 million plays on SoundCloud.

The same day the True to Self drops, he’ll be performing old and new jams at the 2017 BET Experience in L.A. alongside RCA labelmate H.E.R., Khalid and more.

