As Bryson Tiller’s long-awaited debut of his second project, True to Self nears, the R&B crooner revealed the album’s 19-song tracklist late Tuesday night (May 23). The forthcoming project will reportedly include “Something Tells Me,” which he released earlier in the month.

The singer made the announcement via Instagram, displaying the back of the album. Her previously unveiled the album cover, which seems to mimic the format and style of MTV’s True Life series. It also incorporates photos of the “Don’t” artist, his Kentucky home, and his young daughter.

Despite previous reporting, it seems that Tiller’s pre-released tracks “Get Mine” and “Honey” did not make the cut for the final tracklisting. In terms of features, the tracklist shown does not indicate there will be any. But “Somethin Tell Me,” which featured Young Thug on the original version, is included on the list. Thugger also tweeted in support of Tiller.

True to Self is due June 23. Check out Bryson’s full tracklist for his forthcoming LP below, and stay tuned for more details here.

tracklist ✔️#TruetoSelf A post shared by @brysontiller on May 23, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Bryson Tiller’s True to Self

1. “Rain On Me” 2. “No Longer Friends”

3. “Don’t Get Too High”

4. “Blowing Smoke”

5. “We Both Know”

6. “You Got It”

7. “In Check”

8. “Self-Made”

9. “Run Me Dry”

10. “High Stakes”

11. “Rain Interlude”

12. “Teach Me A Lesson”

13. “Stay Blessed”

14. “Money Problems/Benz Truck”

15. “Set It Off”

16. “Nevermind This Interlude”

17. “Before You Judge”

18. “Somethin Tells Me”

19. “Always”