Compton’s Buddy and Kaytranada couldn’t wait any longer for fans to hear their collaborative Oceans and Montana EP. Together, they mix a bevy of traditional rap sounds with the producer’s eclectic production for one cohesive project.

READ: Casey Veggies, Kodie Shane and Buddy Turn Up Fresh Empire’s VIBE VSessions on the Sunset Strip

In an interview with The FADER, Buddy explains the origins of the EP’s name and how it all came together.

“Ocean & Montana are the cross streets of the apartment complex I was living in once I moved out of my parents house,” he said. “The energy in Santa Monica is not what I’m used to, growing up in Compton. Met Kaytranada soon after, told him his beats was tight, he told me my raps was tight, we made the EP. The rest is history.”

READ: Nipsey Hussle & Buddy Hit The Back Streets In “Status Symbol 2″ Video

Buddy also takes us all for a ride into the clouds as he gives us the latest visual from his Kaytranada produced EP. The young lyricist takes a journey of self-discovery on his new single, “Find Me.”

The video shows Buddy waking up inside an old-school whip flying through the sky as with his personal belongings leaving it. It is all one big metaphor of that represents self-discovery, loss, and finding peace and solace within one’s self.

Listeners can feel the emotional depth of the record as he spits introspective bars like My sister say I’m changing a lot/Someone by the water finally made it straight outta Compton/Father calling me like ‘Son we hardly see you at allYeah I know you out here shining but you can’t do it all by yourself’/And I can hear the voice of my mom, telling me to pray for understanding, wisdom and knowledge.”

Buddy’s new EP Oceans and Montana is now available everywhere.

