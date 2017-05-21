Police have identified 19-year-old Byron McBride as the shooter in the death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, in a case that has left many broken hearted.

According to reports, Kingston’s mother Ebony Archie drove a silver 2000 Toyota Camry into a Kroger parking lot on Mississippi’s Interstate 55 at about 1:30AM Thursday. (May 18) After entering the store, about 10 to 15 minutes later a Honda Civic pulled up and hopped into the Camry with little Kingston still inside.

The abandoned car was found eight hours later with Kingston’s body inside. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the North Jackson Elementary School student–who was slated to graduate kindergarten–was shot multiple times. Breeland however didn’t say where.

Law enforcement found McBride at Somerset Apartments on County Line Road and took him into custody. Along with McBride, Dwan Wakefield 17 of Ridgeland was taken into custody and D’Allen Washington, also 17, surrendered later that day.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Rusty Clark said in a sworn statement that Wakefield told him and another investigator McBride was the one who pulled the trigger.

McBride, Wakefield and Washington have all been charged with capital murder.